MONDAY

Mondo Video Night: ‘Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets’

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9 p.m.

After binge-watching Pulp and Jarvis Cocker videos, the people of Mondo Video Night (the weekly “high brow, low brow, cult, doc and music” video series) decided to screen “Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets.” The documentary is “as much about the people of Sheffield as it is about one of the most quality pop bands of the 1990’s.”



GameKnights

Kaiju

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Since it is no fun to play board games by yourself, and playing them with friends while drinking beer and bourbon is so much better, join Kaiju for GameKnights. This weekly event, hosted by Squire, of Book & Music Exchange (Highlands), provides a choice selection of board games for you to learn and play, but feel free to bring your own.

TUESDAY

Indivisible Kentucky Weekly Resist Trump Rally

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office (601 W. Broadway)

Free | 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Indivisible Kentucky, which says it holds “members of Congress accountable to the principles of democracy and to the values of respect, equality and solidarity,” has scheduled another weekly rally outside of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office. The rally is to show frustration with the current Republican administration and, this week specifically, “Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and [the need for] Independent Investigations.”

Cinema International: Akira Kurosawa’s “Dreams”

849 Gallery

Free | 7-9 p.m.

If you have not heard about Akira Kurosawa, he is one of the greatest directors in the history of film, and any chance to see his films (even if it isn’t his greatest) should be seized upon. Films including “Seven Samurai,” “Hidden Fortress” and “Yojimbo,” have inspired other great directors and even entire genres of film. So you should absolutely join the Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University as they host a Kurosawa’s “Dreams,” a series of eight mythic vignettes “inspired by the beloved director’s own nighttime visions, along with stories from Japanese folklore.”



WEDNESDAY

Scientific Proofs: Hike For Your Lives

Mellow Mushroom (St. Matthews)

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Scientific Proofs, a monthly “gathering for grownups who like to geek out on science,” is back. This month’s topic of discussion is a “local’s guide to snakes.” Gather your nerdy friends for a night of pizza and a general discussion (with an expert in the field) on “everything you need to know about local snakes and what to do if you encounter one in the wild.”

Family & Children’s Place Rally to End Child Abuse

Big Four Bridge

Free | 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Family & Children’s Place, which gives child victims of abuse, neglect and exploitation and their families a place to go to work through and heal trauma, invites everyone to join this rally to end child abuse. Scheduled to attend are Kentucky’s First Lady Glenna Bevin, state Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Vicki Yates Brown Glisson and a number of other child service providers.

THURSDAY

Artist Talk + Reception with Fahamu Pecou and Stephen Flemister (March 30–31)

21c Museum Hotels

Free | 6-8 p.m.

In collaboration with the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 21c Museum Hotel is hosting public conversation and reception for artists Fahamu Pecou and Stephen Flemister. The artists will speak about their art and the inspirations behind their latest exhibition “#BlackArtMatters.” The exhibit explores the “confluence of Black identity and popular culture.” And on Friday night, Pecou and Flemister will join Scheherazade Tillet for a panel discussion on “#BlackArtMatters.”

We Still Like You #3: Louisville

Decca

Free | 8 p.m.

“We Still Like You,” is a show during which “comedians tell real stories of shame and embarrassment to a crowd of friendly folks.” So take a seat in the comfy cellar and enjoy some comedy, cheap bar bites, live art by Tina Giagnoni and, as always at Decca, a $5 dolla holla (a shot of bourbon and a can of beer). Hosts are Chris Vititoe and Mandee McKelvey, and storytellers are Cleveland Jackson, Holly Lynnea, Greg Welsh, Dan Alten and Eric Groovely.

FRIDAY