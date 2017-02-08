Album Review: Wicked Garden — Demo

There is a fine line between straightforward hardcore and noisy indie, but Wicked Garden walk that tightrope ably. The breakdowns are big and heavy, as should be expected, but there is a subtle undercurrent of early-Weezer, or something like that, albeit as filtered through Bleach-era Nirvana soaked grunge, and Suicidal Tendencies-style thrash. It’s the right mix to sound familiar, without seeming derivative or trite. There are intense choruses that really play up the power-pop elements, a precursor to a deep dive into breakneck punk. The fury feels well-earned — less teen angst, more raging against the ugliness of the world.

