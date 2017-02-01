8 local activist groups that you should help through volunteering and donations

Here is a short, albeit not-nearly exhaustive, list of local groups that could use your help through volunteering and donations of coins.

ACLU-KY

With almost 3,000 members, it works daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people by the federal and state constitutions.

The ACLU accepts donations online and by check. Search online, or mail a check to: 315 Guthrie St., Suite 300, Louisville, KY, 40202

To volunteer, go to aclu-ky.org

BLM (Black Lives Matter Louisville)

“An ideological and political intervention in a world where black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise, an affirmation of black folks’ contributions to this society, our humanity and resilience in the face of deadly oppression. Black Lives Matter Louisville is that fusion for Black Louisville to build and rise up in our different positions for Black Lives. While maintaining our various scopes, we can affirm that #AllBlackLivesMatter.”

For more information, go to: blackliveslouisville.org, search Facebook for Black Lives Matter Louisville to subscribe, or follow on Twitter at @BLMLouisville

Fairness Campaign

A broad-based community effort dedicated to equal rights, with its primary goal comprehensive civil rights legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

To join or donate, go to: Fairness.org, call (502) 893-0788 or write: Fairness@Fairness.org

Fairness Campaign Volunteer Night with free pizza is every Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. at the Fairness Campaign, 2236 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY, 40206

Greater Louisville Sierra Club

A community grassroots organization that strives to inform its members, the public and decision makers on environmental, natural resource, and land use issues, including clean air and water and the preservation of habitat for all species including human beings.

For more information, or to join or donate, go to: louisvillesierraclub.org, or email bdrewf@yahoo.com

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth

A grassroots organization of 10,000 members across Kentucky working on a range of issues including coal and water, new energy and transition, economic justice and voting rights.

To join or donate, go to: kftc.org/join

Email info@kftc.org to volunteer.

Kentucky Health Justice Network

Helps people pay for abortions, provides rides for clients statewide with help from volunteers and runs a help hotline.

Donate to its abortion fund here: kentuckyhealthjusticenetwork.org/donate

To volunteer, go here: kentuckyhealthjusticenetwork.org/get-involved

For more information, email: info@khjn.org

LSURJ (Louisville showing up for racial justice)

A local effort to organize white people for racial justice. “LSURJ is part of the national SURJ network that formed in response to the rising tide of racism in the so-called colorblind era after the 2008 presidential elections.”

For more information, search Facebook for LSURJ, write LouisvilleSURJ@gmail.com, or go to showingupforracialjustice.org

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky

“Serving over 50,000 persons in Indiana and Kentucky with high-quality healthcare, age-appropriate and accurate sexual health education, and advocating for freedom of individual choice in all matters of sexual health and reproductive justice.”

Donations may be made online or by check. Search online, or mail a check to: PPINK, P.O Box 397, Indianapolis, IN 46206

Email advocates@ppink.org to volunteer.