Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

Lest ye cast the first stone… | Rose

Leave it to Gov. Matt “Holier than Thou” Bevin to make a great decision, and then pollute it with his reasoning. He ordered that criminal-history boxes be removed from initial applications for state jobs. Great! But then, Bevin ruined the glow by saying he was following the redemptive vision of our country’s founders. “Although it bothers many to think that such a thing could be true, it is indeed true that this nation was founded on core Christian principles. And those principles are principles that understand the concept of mercy and redemption and second chances.”

Selfish, short-sighted City | Thorn

Following Mayor Greg Fischer’s craven lead, Metro Council President David Yates told reporters the city would not declare itself a sanctuary for fear of placing Louisville in the “crosshairs.” WFPL reported that the Democratic council majority spokesman later said the GOP-controlled state legislature and President tRump could punish Louisville if it declared sanctuary. So here’s what Louisville says to you, immigrants — we want you to work here, but if they come knocking on your door, we’re not home to help you!

For a good time: 582-6304 | Thorn

After protesters bearing corded phones rallied outside of U.S. Mitch McConnell’s office, saying his office won’t answers their calls, his henchman did what we would expect — blame the victims. “Sen. McConnell’s staff answers as many calls as possible in the course of a workday, but thanks to a coordinated effort by liberal activists across the country many Kentuckians have found it difficult in recent weeks to get through to their senator to discuss the issues of the day, schedule meetings, or seek timely assistance,” his spokesman said. Or to register their outrage…

Fiddling while home burns | Thorn

Even McConnell cannot stand the stench emanating from tRump, but he had better start speaking up. He sought to distance himself from the… er, president, who equated the murderous Vladimir “The Impaler” Putin with the United States. McConnell told CNN that Putin is a “thug,” but when asked whether he would criticize, tRump, all that he could muster was: “I’m not going to critique the president’s every utterance.” This man is our tRump safety valve?!