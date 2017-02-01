Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

A pro-truth state | Thorn

Ripping a page from Donald Trump’s… no, Hitler’s “Propaganda for Dummkopfs,” Gov. Matt Bevin used Faceook Live to accuse a Courier-Journal reporter of lying in a story about the state’s new abortion-ultrasound bill. It is an old tactic: First you discredit the press, and then you use your bullhorn to get out your own propaganda. Oh, Matt, what would Jesus say? All y’all need to understand is that all reporters want are good stories, regardless of whether they find Democrat or Republican wrongdoing. In fact, the more sides to a story, the better. We agree with CJ Executive Editor Joel Christopher who wrote in response to Bevin’s allegation that “Kentucky is a pro-truth state.” But now everyone owns a social-media printing press, so it may be, sadly, as Nietzsche said: “There are no facts, only interpretations.”

Political calculus | Thorn

It was either a brilliant gamble, or a craven concession, but Mayor Greg Fischer did not declare Louisville a sanctuary city in his rousing rally. He said all the right things — but one.

Food for all | Rose

Huzzah for Fischer, whose administration says it is working to relieve the food desert that downtown and West Louisville have become. We hope he and the city fill the vacant Kroger on Second Street.

Spiritual and spirit-full | Thorn

The new 2017 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide is out! Prominent when you open the online version is a button for “Spiritual Adventures,” leading you to a page showing the Ark Park in all of its state-tax-break glory. It explains that Kentucky has been “a spiritual destination since the days of colonial America.” And then families are urged to visit the ark and Creation Museum, where dinos walk with cavemen! Of course, nested on the website are trips to sites of other spiritual awakenings — distilleries.

‘We’re on a road to nowhere’ | Thorn

Seems Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin was cleared of having canceled a roads project to retaliate against a Democratic lawmaker who refused to switch parties. Why “seems”? Because investigators were blocked from interviewing witnesses on both sides. More money wasted because of Bevin’s bad behavior.