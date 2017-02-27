Our six favorite local songs from February

Memory Gloss — “Porch Ghost”

With “Porch Ghost,” Memory Gloss offers up colorful melodies juxtaposed against stormy vocals for something that brushes on the angst of emo, without ever firmly committing. There is common ground with Don Caballero and American Football, although filtered through Helmet or Unwound, if only for the intensity of the vocal delivery — one that never strays off note. It’s a nice balance, and one that creates an odd tension — heavy, but thoughtfully so, energetic, but not overly in your face. As a unit, this is about as tight as it gets, with math metal, breakneck changes and dynamic shifts all laid out in a neat composition that doesn’t quite cross the two-minute finish line.

See Tai — “Glass Canyon”

Chillwave has never sounded quite so dreamy as on “Glass Canyon” by See Tai. The freshman release by one half of the former duo The Photographic, this track is a delightfully melancholic new-wave number. The riffs are stacked high, from the tasteful guitar work to the layered use of keyboards. Singer Jamie See Tai has a knack for this type of music and a voice to match — soft but confident. This is exactly the kind of track that you would imagine to hear on the radio in the mid-to-late-‘80s, the type of soaring pop track to score your teen crush. In fact, I could easily imagine this in a John Hughes movie — the music for the montage about the protagonist realizing that they’re in love and that that love is worth pursuing. And that’s the hold that See Tai has on listeners, painting a picture with sound in such a specific, relatable way.



Shadowpact — “Cutscene”

It’s a little uncomfortable that “Cutscene” starts with the lyric, “God this weather is beautiful / temperature typically suitable.” Delivered by emcee Modern Marvill, one half of the duo with Sleye Kooper, backed here by DJ Shaheed, there is something a little ominous. Combined with the chorus, “The calm before the storm / breathe in / Vietnam before the war / breathe out / before you grab your swords / know what you’re fighting for,” it’s hard not to take something equal parts beautiful and creepy. It’s February, and this weather is great, which is something to appreciate, but at what cost? Run that parallel to the current sociopolitical climate, and you’ve got a scary vision of the future: Enjoy your time now, but get ready to fight. This is a wonderful track that shows a lot of promise for their continued evolution.

