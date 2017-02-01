The resistance will be telephoned: Here are ways to reach your elected officials

They won’t know you are pissed off until you tell them. Here are ways to reach our federal and state bleaters… uh, leaders. We also like this website, which helps you organize your rage with prompts, scripts and phone numbers: 5calls.org
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell
Louisville: (502) 582-6304
Washington, D.C.: (202) 224-2541
mcconnell.senate.gov
Facebook: @mitchmcconnell
Twitter: @SenMajLdr
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul
Bowling Green: (270) 782-8303
Washington, D.C: (202) 224-4343
paul.senate.gov
Facebook: @SenatorRandPaul
Twitter: @RandPaul
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth
Louisville: (502) 582-5129
Washington, D.C.: (202) 225-5401
yarmuth.house.gov
Facebook: @RepJohnYarmuth
Twitter: @RepJohnYarmuth
Gov. Matt Bevin
(502) 564-2611
Email: governor@ky.gov
Facebook: @GovMattBevin
Twitter: @GovMattBevin
KY Senate President Robert Stivers
(606) 598-2322
Robert.Stivers@lrc.ky.gov
KY Speaker Rep. Jeff Hoover
(270) 343-5588
Jeff.Hoover@lrc.ky.gov
KY Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer
(502) 564-2450
Twitter: @damon_thayer
