Photos from Friday’s “Hunt for Mitch” protest

After facing protesters at two town hall meetings in Lawrenceburg and Louisville, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke at the annual Lincoln Dinner on Friday, where more demonstrators showed up outside the doors. The crowd of protestors standing across the street from the Republican fundraising dinner carried signs and had questions for the senator. They also brought a cardboard recreation of the senator to whom they posed their questions, because he was not answering in person.The only answer was a police presence, with a motorcycle club at the parking lot entrances. As a storm grew in the distance, so did the crowd.

