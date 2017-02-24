Quiet Hollers
Music, Web Only

LEO Presents: Quiet Hollers live in studio

By

Here’s the latest installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time, it’s the Quiet Hollers, who stopped by to play two unreleased songs from a forthcoming record, plus a recent single, “Broken Guitar.”

This is the last installment of the first season of this series, which ran eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.

Advertisement

Comments