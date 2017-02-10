LEO Presents: Phourist and the Photons live in studio

Here’s the latest installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time, it’s Phourist and the Photons, whose usually keys-heavy, dynamic, experimental rock is stripped down here to just acoustic guitar and drums — and their buildups still hit with the same force.

The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.