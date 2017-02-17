Screen Shot 2017-02-17 at 2.20.39 PM
LEO Presents: Ben Traughber live in studio

Here’s the latest installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time, it’s Ben Traughber — formerly of Dream Eye Color Wheel — who plays a direct, minimalistic, somewhat psychedelic-sounding style of folk.

The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.

