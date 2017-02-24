LEO Podcast #46: Comedian Kent Carney on the Trump Survey

Don’t you hate it when you’re at the mall, and one of those survey takers bugs you about coming in to answer a few questions?

What if the questions were from the Mainstream Media Accountability Survey released last week by the Republican Party? The GOP survey is insanely unscientific and rife with leading questions and a host of other polling-survey sins. It’s also comically hateful about mainstream media. No surprise there.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine these questions existing anywhere except in Donald Trump’s personal anti-media fever dream, but we thought it would be fun to try, so we invited local comedian Kent Carney onto the podcast so he and writer Eli Keel could present a brief audio play and imagine what someone taking that survey live might sound like.