Album Review: Kaleidico — Afro·brain

The broken, distorted audio of Jeffrey Dahmer talking about being stuck in his own head and spinning out of control in the intro certainly sets the dark path that Kaleidico’s Afro·brain embarks on. But, the record is not about serial killers or demented crimes — it’s about how you consume your thoughts. More electronic, but less slick, the third Kaleidico record’s spacey and ominous structure is evened out by a subtle pop sensibility that shines through the cracks created by a generally freewheeling series of songs. It’s not as friendly or focused as 2015’s Zoetic, but, in terms of being an ambitious and interesting follow-up that dives into uncharted territory, it hits its target.

