Album Review: James Lindsey — Same Sky

In a variety of ways, Same Sky represents the newest evolution for James Lindsey. It’s hard to put a finger exactly on that change, but the record feels simultaneously mature and focused by comparison — an artist realizing their fullest potential. There aren’t a lot of tracks here, but that’s okay: what Lindsey lacks in content he more than makes up for in quality. The production is an apt mix for Lindsey’s flow, and an ideal counterpart to the lyrical content, which touches on a variety of topics that involve identity and an ever-shifting socio-political landscape. Take all of that and make it radio friendly, but without the compromise that usually comes with that, and you have Lindsey at his finest.

