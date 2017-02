GonzoFest 2017 — the first installment of the festival held at the Louisville Free Public Library — will feature Nellie Pearl, Otis Junior, Brooks Ritter, Satellite Twin, Sativa Gumbo and Brother Wolves. Although the fourth annual GonzoFest will be an indoor and outdoor festival, all music will take place outside on a stage on York Street, while panels and spoken word performances will happen inside. Admission is free.

