FRIDAY

Galentine’s Day Celebration

Block Party Handmade Boutique

Donation (A box of tampons or pads) | 6 p.m.

Galentine’s Day (first introduced by Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation”) is a holiday dedicated to “ladies celebrating ladies.” There will be live music by Twenty First Century Fox and The Feedback, beer from West 6th Brewing, artwork by over 20 local female artists and a raffle benefitting Girls Rock Louisville (which will be on site selling its latest CD). Proceeds from the event (and the price of admission: a box of tampons or pads) go to Louisville Rescue Mission, Home of the Innocents and The Center for Women and Families.

Re-Actions: Art, Advocacy and Activism

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 5 p.m.

Help the ACLU of Kentucky to defend your civil rights (from the geriatric, American Psycho in the White House) by attending this “evening of conversation where art, advocacy, and activism collide.” The night kicks off with a cocktail hour, followed by a few short talks from guest speakers on “their personal reactions to 21c artworks that address international social justice issues” and ending with a call to action on issues affecting us at a local level.

Flesh Crash: V Day Edition

Kaiju

$5 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day without all the overpriced flowers, chocolates, dinners and other bullshit. Because this Friday at Kaiju there are tarot card readings with J White and live music by DJs RAZZen’BERRIES at 9 p.m., followed by more live music at 10 p.m. with HX, Black Jaw and Coven DJs. The $5 suggested donation goes to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Market for Mischief — My Freaky Valentine

Cure Lounge

Free | 5:30 p.m.

“My Freaky Valentine” offers the usual oddities found at the Market for Mischief, but with a loving twist: Everyone is encouraged to dress in tasteful lingerie or PJs. And when you’ve found that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the special freak in your life, enjoy the entertainment of Octo Claw’s Bizarre Bazaar, belly dancer Danielle Warren and live music by Alice Cooper tribute band, Sick Little Things.

Ultra Pop’s 6th Annual XXX Art Show

Ultra Pop!

Free | 6 p.m.

This Valentine’s Day, get your lover something with a bit more kink to it (and no, I’m not talking about the vanilla “50 Shades Darker”). I’m talking about artwork from Ultra Pops! annual “XXX Art Show.” The show asks some of Louisville’s most prolific artists to dive into all manner of sexual delights and depravity to create something both dirty and delightful (just like LEO!).

SUNDAY

Sleep in till noon, go eat some brunch, get back into bed.