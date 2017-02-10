MONDAY

Engage Series: A Night with Teddy Abrams

Marketplace Restaurant

Free-$5 | 5:30 p.m.

Have a beer with Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams at this event hosted by the Young Professionals Association of Louisville. YPAL works with young professionals to create “a community where people want to live, work and play.” So it’s easy to see why it chose Abrams, a rising-star conductor and one of the youngest music directors in the country. The event is free for YPAL members and $5 for nonmembers.



TUESDAY

Make Your Own Voodoo Doll

Kaiju

$2 | 5 p.m.

Dabble in the dark arts at this workshop where you create your very own voodoo doll. Some craft supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own (perhaps a personal item for your voodoo doll?). Since Fireball Whiskey is hosting the event, drink specials are $2 Fireball shots and $5 Angry Balls.

Gallery Talk: Q&A with Elizabeth Kramer and Chris Reitz

Cressman Center Gallery

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Here is a chance too look at the art of Hite Art Institute’s current exhibition, “Painting in the Network: Algorithm and Appropriation,” through the eyes of two art experts at this gallery talk. Elizabeth Kramer (arts reporter at The Courier-Journal) and Chris Reitz (Hite Art Institute’s director of galleries) will discuss how the artists in this exhibition consider “painterly traditions, how they survive — and even thrive — in the digital age.”

WEDNESDAY

Prohibition Parlour: March Badness

Taj Louisville

Free | 8-11 p.m.

Join a “rowdy crew of prohibition era performers” this Wednesday as they take over Taj Louisville. There will be 1920s-era music by Rick Quisol and the Derby City Dandies, burlesque by Ethel Loveless, special performances by Olivia Rose and MissJanet Weeden of The Mysterious Rack Kentucky and plenty of era-specific cocktails. This month’s theme is March Badness, and those “dressing bad to the bone in speakeasy fashions,” will receive discounts on drink specials.

“They Live”

Kaiju

Free | 8 p.m.

Brought to you by ARTxFM, Night Train Cinema Lounge presents cult, obscure, foreign and flat-out bizarre films on Kaiju’s 16-foot screen. In this edition, the featured film is “They Live,” directed by the legendary John Carpenter. It’s a favorite of mine because it includes over-the-top social commentary, superb acting by the late wrestler Rowdy Roddy Piper and the longest fistfight in cinematic history. Just grab some of the free popcorn, and strap in for this one.



Andy Matter and Ten Wet Dollars, The Katatonics

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9-11:30 p.m.

Hear “sonic acrobatics” at this live concert, with music provided by the power-pop band Andy Matter and Ten Wet Dollars, and The Katatonics, a “surf-tastic act that will catch your ear quicker than Dick Dale can wear down a pick.”

<a href="http://andymatter.bandcamp.com/album/pacific-midwest">Pacific Midwest by Andy Matter</a>

THURSDAY

“Five Things Live” with Tracy Clayton

The Green Building

Free (registration required) | 6 p.m.

“Five Things” is a weekly podcast from Louisville Public Media during which host Tara Anderson asks a guest to select “five things — physical objects — that have been important in their lives, and we talk about those things and why they matter.” This week, you can catch a live edition of the show with special guest (and Louisville native) Tracy Clayton, writer and the cohost of Buzzfeed’s podcast “Another Round.” A cash bar will be provided, and be sure to join in the informal, post-talk reception at Galaxie.

WFPK Jazz Live

Lola (above Butchertown Grocery)

Free | 7:30-10 p.m.

WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week, the curator is Dick Sisto, and the featured band is the Dick Sisto Trio with Tyrone Wheeler and Mike Hyman, with vinyl sets in between by WFPK’s DJ Matt Anthony.

FRIDAY

Artist Tour of “The Future is Female”

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 5-6 p.m.

“The Future is Female” is an art exhibit that investigates “identity, consumer culture, ecology, history and mythology” through the lens of contemporary feminism. This Friday, you can explore the exhibit with one of the featured artists, Tiffany Carbonneau, who will give background and context to her work and the inspirations behind it.

Art in NuLu: A March First Friday Roundup

NuLu

Free | 6-9 p.m.

There is a lot going on at this week’s Republic Bank First Friday Hop. Here is a quick breakdown of what to expect from “NuLu’s sizable, walkable cluster of art galleries.”

Garner Narrative: “Cosmic Remix” by Afrofuturist Donté K. Hayes “looks back, sideways and to the future to celebrate how the people of the African Diaspora take up available technologies and create their own identities.”

The Green Building Gallery: “Del Rio’s Regal Motel,” by Matt McDole, is a fictional motel in a city he has never visited. “People have died there. People have had their hearts broken. It’s full of murderers, past lovers, and philosophers. It has a beautiful rose garden and a pool that stays empty all year.”

Paul Paletti Gallery: “Recent Acquisitions and Other Treasures” is gallery owner Paul Paletti’s personal collection of famous photos by photographers of note.

PYRO Gallery: “Inward Landscapes” showcases new paintings by Shawn Marshall and sculptures by Jeanne Dueber, that are “intuitive works with a meditative, restorative intent.”

Swanson Contemporary: “New Cosmic Horrors: The Art Of Thaniel Ion Lee” features drawings inspired by the films of David Cronenberg, Japanese toys and Medieval woodcuts.

Zephyr Gallery: “PROJECT 16: DELIBERATION” showcases the work of six artists that curator Stephanie Harris says capture “the ephemeral, prolonging the beauty of a moment, or inventing new approaches to traditional and once forgotten methods, they create artworks that captivate the viewer in a delicate exchange of complexity and sparseness.”

Wayside Expressions Gallery: “Clotheslines,” features photographs by Leo Ronald Morris, who once wrote that “in the early ’80s I noticed people still hung out their clothes to dry on clotheslines. They were strung across a porch, between two houses, in a flower garden, along a fence, anywhere two nails could be attached…”