MONDAY
“Patti Smith: Dream of Life”
Seidenfaden’s
Free | 9:30 p.m.
This engaging documentary about the legendary Patti Smith was shot over 11 years by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Sebring. It profiles the life of this influential singer-songwriter, rocker and poet from New York City, who is sometimes dubbed the “godmother of punk.” So if you’re a fan of eccentric artists (you are reading LEO), join Mono Video Night for a screening of this doc and $1 off drafts and wells at the bar.
TUESDAY
Exploring Black History Through Photography: A Tale of Two Families
Filson Historical Society
Free | 6 p.m.
Join Heather Potter, the associate curator of photographs at The Filson Historical Society, for an exploration of the Samuel M. Plato and Lusby Family Photography Collections. These collections offer a “fascinating insight into the rise of two middle-class black families in early 20th century Louisville.”
Vinyl Night Returns to Galaxie
Galaxie Bar
Free | 8 p.m.
Vectortone’s Vinyl Night, a living neighborhood mixtape, is coming to Galaxie. It’s simple: Just bring an LP, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker put it, “It’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”
WEDNESDAY
Celebrations of The Life & Legacy of Tom Bullock: The Ideal Bartender
Copper & Kings
Free | 6 p.m.
“The Ideal Bartender,” was the first cocktail book published by an African-American, a Louisvillian named Tom Bullock. This collection was also released right before Prohibition, giving us a snapshot of what people drank during those thirsty times. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of this book, historian (and LEO writer) Michael Jones will present a historical paper on the life and legacy of Bullock, and Chef Lawrence Weeks will prepare a few hors d’oeuvres and libations in that classic Bullock style.
Davidians, Gymkata
Cure Lounge
$5 | 9 p.m.
Dive into some punk rock goodness this Wednesday with local band Gymkata, and North Carolina band Davidians featuring Brian Walsby of Double Negative and MELVINS fame.
THURSDAY
WFPK Jazz Live with The Steve Houghton Trio
Lola
Free | 7:30 p.m.
WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week, the curator is John LeBarbera and the featured band is the Steve Houghton Trio, with vinyl sets in between by WFPK’s DJ Matt Anthony.
Insect Policy, Monotrope, Evan Patterson
Kaiju
$5 | 9 p.m.
Don’t wait until the weekend to hear live music, head over to Kaiju to see noisy rock band Insect Policy, “loud, honest, cathartic” rock band Monotrope, and singer/songwriter Evan Patterson.
FRIDAY
Boner City, The American Myth, The Kids Born Wrong
Kaiju
Free | 9 p.m.
Thanks to Oskar Blues Brewery, you can see this fantastic lineup of punk rock bands for free! The night includes acts by Boner City, The American Myth and The Kids Born Wrong.
The Darkening, The Jereactors, Hellfire Militia, Some Kind of Nightmare
Cure Lounge
$5 | 9 p.m.
This Friday at Cure Lounge, “punk and metal collide together for a raucous night” with live music by The Darkening, The Jereactors, Hellfire Militia and Some Kind of Nightmare.
Bon Air, Bungalow Betty, Analog Cannibal
Lydia House
Free | 9 p.m.
Head over to Lydia House for a night of “good friends, great food, [and] t-shirts.” Live music will be provided by indie rock band Bon Air, “Mansion Rock” band Bungalow Betty and Analog Cannibal, which is “more than just a band! But not much more.”
