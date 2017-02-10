MONDAY

“Patti Smith: Dream of Life”

Seidenfaden’s

Free | 9:30 p.m.

This engaging documentary about the legendary Patti Smith was shot over 11 years by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Sebring. It profiles the life of this influential singer-songwriter, rocker and poet from New York City, who is sometimes dubbed the “godmother of punk.” So if you’re a fan of eccentric artists (you are reading LEO), join Mono Video Night for a screening of this doc and $1 off drafts and wells at the bar.



TUESDAY

Exploring Black History Through Photography: A Tale of Two Families

Filson Historical Society

Free | 6 p.m.

Join Heather Potter, the associate curator of photographs at The Filson Historical Society, for an exploration of the Samuel M. Plato and Lusby Family Photography Collections. These collections offer a “fascinating insight into the rise of two middle-class black families in early 20th century Louisville.”

Vinyl Night Returns to Galaxie

Galaxie Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night, a living neighborhood mixtape, is coming to Galaxie. It’s simple: Just bring an LP, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker put it, “It’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”

WEDNESDAY

Celebrations of The Life & Legacy of Tom Bullock: The Ideal Bartender

Copper & Kings

Free | 6 p.m.

“The Ideal Bartender,” was the first cocktail book published by an African-American, a Louisvillian named Tom Bullock. This collection was also released right before Prohibition, giving us a snapshot of what people drank during those thirsty times. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of this book, historian (and LEO writer) Michael Jones will present a historical paper on the life and legacy of Bullock, and Chef Lawrence Weeks will prepare a few hors d’oeuvres and libations in that classic Bullock style.

Davidians, Gymkata

Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

Dive into some punk rock goodness this Wednesday with local band Gymkata, and North Carolina band Davidians featuring Brian Walsby of Double Negative and MELVINS fame.

<a href="http://davidians.bandcamp.com/track/boiled-nephilim">Boiled Nephilim by DAVIDIANS</a>

Advertisement

THURSDAY

WFPK Jazz Live with The Steve Houghton Trio

Lola

Free | 7:30 p.m.

WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week, the curator is John LeBarbera and the featured band is the Steve Houghton Trio, with vinyl sets in between by WFPK’s DJ Matt Anthony.

Insect Policy, Monotrope, Evan Patterson

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Don’t wait until the weekend to hear live music, head over to Kaiju to see noisy rock band Insect Policy, “loud, honest, cathartic” rock band Monotrope, and singer/songwriter Evan Patterson.



FRIDAY

Boner City, The American Myth, The Kids Born Wrong

Kaiju

Free | 9 p.m.

Thanks to Oskar Blues Brewery, you can see this fantastic lineup of punk rock bands for free! The night includes acts by Boner City, The American Myth and The Kids Born Wrong.