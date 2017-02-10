MONDAY

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “Santa Sangre”

Seidenfaden’s

Free | 9:30 p.m.

Mondo Video Night (the weekly “high brow, low brow, cult, doc and music” video series) is hosting a screening of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “Santa Sangre.” It is a Mexican-Italian surrealist horror film (aka bat-shit crazy) that is filled with plenty of WTF moments that need to be shared with friends, in a bar, with plenty of alcohol.



TUESDAY

A Valentine’s Day Screening of “Some Like It Hot”

Louisville Palace

$5 | 7 p.m.

Save some cash, and spend your Valentine’s Day in Louisville Palace watching a screening of “Some Like it Hot.” This classic, black-and-white comedy follows two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) who go into hiding by dressing in drag, which somehow works, until one of them falls in love with a fellow bandmate (Marilyn Monroe).



ARTxFM 1st Year Anniversary Celebration

ARTxFM

Free | 6 p.m.

ARTxFM (WXOX 97.1 FM) is a noncommercial radio station dedicated to providing artists with free access to the airwaves for creative use. And this Valentine’s Day, the ARTxFM community celebrates it’s first anniversary. There will be cake, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries and, of course, romantic records on the airwaves.

WEDNESDAY

WFPK Winter Wednesday

Clifton Center

Free | 6 p.m.

Just like Waterfront Wednesdays, Winter Wednesdays are a chance to enjoy live music by national acts — for free! This month’s concert includes singer/songwriters John Paul Lewis and River Whyless. And don’t forget to bring a few canned goods to donate to Dare to Care.



Beer with a Scientist

Against The Grain

Free | 8 p.m.

Beer with a Scientist is a monthly event that asks scientists to give a 30-minute talk and Q&A session about their research. This month’s scientist is Dr. Robert P. Friedland, a professor in the Department of Neurology at UofL. As a clinical and research neurologist, Friedland will discuss his studies of brain disorders associated with aging.

Anime Movie Night

Kaiju

Free | 8 p.m.

Instead of binge-watching anime at home, binge-watch it with friends at Kaiju (a Japanese/giant-monster themed bar). For diehard anime fans, there is a meet and greet at 7 p.m., followed by a screening of “Wolf Children” at 8 p.m., “Ready Or Die” at 10 p.m. and free popcorn, as long as supplies last. And if popcorn isn’t enough to fill you up, the El Lobo Bailando Food Truck will be serving Japanese cuisine.



Unhinged: Black History, Queer Future

UofL (George J Howe Red Barn)

Free | 7 p.m.

To celebrate Black History Month, Shades (a group dedicated to supporting diversity and intersectionality, especially within gender, sexuality and race) is hosting a hip-hop concert at UofL’s Red Barn. The concert will feature regional arts, showcasing “the importance of Queer performers of Color,” followed by a short panel on the current music scene and the role that black history played in the artists’ success. Free food will be provided by Boss Hog’s BBQ.

THURSDAY

WFPK Jazz Live

Lola (above Butchertown Grocery)

Free | 7:30 p.m.

WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week’s featured artist is Gail Wynters, with vinyl sets in between by WFPK’s DJ Matt Anthony.

AuralgamiSOUNDS Presents: Paper Anniversary II (Feb. 16–18)

Kaiju

Free | 8 p.m.

Local record label auralgamiSOUNDS is gathering all of its artists together to perform and celebrate its two-year anniversary. Thursday’s performances include: Dominic Republic, Doctor Girlfriend, BaryCenter, Soft Self Portraits, visuals by Psychic Skin, and DJ sets by Rachel Short. Friday’s performances include: TonyRobot/ATOMO with visuals by Dennis Stein, Softcheque, Cereal Glyphs, Cher Von, Harpy and DJ sets by Sara Soltau and Ben Alexander. Saturdays performances include: Curio Key Club and DJ sets by auralgamiSOUNDSystem.

FRIDAY

Empowerment: Making and Shaping History (Feb. 17–26)

Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium

Free | Times vary

In honor of Black History Month, UofL’s Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is offering a program “designed to educate, inspire and empower us to make and shape history.” There will be “virtual reality” screenings on the 360-degree dome of Black Lives Matter members working around the country, with post-screening discussions by local activists. Each screening at the planetarium will occur one hour prior to Speed Cinema’s screening of “I Am Not Your Negro,” an Oscar-nominated documentary tracing the journey of the Civil Rights movement to the present day Black Lives Matter. movement