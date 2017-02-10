10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in February

Frederick The Younger (Album Release)

Headliners Music Hall

Friday, Feb. 3

The release show for their debut full-length record, Human Child, from Louisville sunshine rockers Frederick The Younger — a five-piece that formulates raw, catchy and wide-ranging indie rock that breaks and bends in different directions. Joann + The Dakota and Voodoo Economics open.



Louisville Is For Lovers (Album Release)

Guestroom Records

Friday, Feb. 10

The 2017 Louisville Is For Lovers compilation — featuring 27 original songs from local bands — will celebrate this year’s release at Guestroom Records, with performances by New Mother, Tender Mercy, Ocifer, Daphne Luster and Soft Self Portraits. LEO Weekly is currently advance-streaming the record, which you can listen to here.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/louisville-is-for-lovers-vol-12-tattered-regal-2017">Louisville Is For Lovers Vol. 12 “Tattered & Regal” (2017) by various</a>

Louisville Old School Hip-Hop

KFC Yum Center

Tuesday, Feb. 14

A trip down hip-hop memory lane, featuring some of the most-respected voices of the ‘80s and ‘90s and beyond, including Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Bun B, Mystikal, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Whodini, Juvenile and Nappy Roots.



AuralgamiSOUNDS Paper Anniversary

Kaiju Bar

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18

The two-year celebration of the auralgamiSOUNDS label, this three-night features Dominic Republic (release of new full-length cassette Hello Island) and performances by Doctor Girlfriend, BaryCenter and Soft Self Portraits on Thursday; TonyRobot/ATOMO (release of new split cassette Yawnkillers) and performances by Softcheque, Cereal Glyphs, Cher Von and Harpy on Friday; and Curio Key Club and guests on Saturday.

<a href="http://doctorgirlfriend502.bandcamp.com/album/silent-screen">Silent Screen by Doctor Girlfriend</a>

Unknown Hinson

Zanzabar

Friday, Feb. 17

Country musician. Possible vampire. Satirist. Voice of Early Cuyler on Adult Swim’s Squidbillies. It’s easier to just check out the video below than to describe.



Chew, Parlour

Monnik Beer Co.

Friday, Feb. 17

A night of industrial post-rock, layered with spacey guitars and experimental elements, that builds in stormy directions and defuses with agility, this is perfect for fans of noisy, ambient, visceral, winding instrumentals.



Advertisement

Hayes Carll

KCD Theater

Saturday, Feb. 18

An earnest Texas songwriter who reflects the darker corners of life — although sometimes with a wry appreciation — Hayes Carll is following in the footsteps of Ray Wylie Hubbard and Townes Van Zandt. Carll is writing circles around the Nashville country musicians who are three times as well known.



Nobunny, Sick Velvet, Dick Titty Blood Punch

Kaiju

Wednesday, Feb. 22

It’s a night of slick, yet grungy punk and glam loaded with power chords and weird ideas, and every one of these bands are really talented and fun.



ZZ Top

Louisville Palace

Friday, Feb. 24

There’s really no description needed, so instead I’ll share with you the recipe Billiy Gibbons gave me once when I asked him the best way to make guacamole… even though it’s not exactly as precise as the heavy-hitting blues riffs he’ll play at the Palace later this month:

•fistfuls of avo’s

•good grinding of garlic

•stealthy helpings of jalapeños

•kilos of queso

•a load of limes

•salt

•pepper

•ground cumin

•smoked cayenne

•carloads of crispy chips

Maximon (Album Release)

Haymarket

Saturday, Feb. 25

If the rest of Maximon’s new album, If Yes Do, is as good as the dreamy, psychedelically-drenched single, “Take Me Away” — an emotionally-driven dreamy track that recalls the War On Drugs — you’re going to want to go to this show and pick it up. Doctor Girlfriend and Cat Casual open.

