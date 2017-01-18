Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

Shut the fuck up and govern | Thorn

Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin spent $500,000 on a report that accuses the preceding Democratic administration of cajoling state workers into making political donations. The report cites, anonymously, 16 out of 33,000 workers. What a waste. How many heroin recovery beds would $500,000 have bought?

No abortions for cats, dogs | Thorn

In another attempt to clamp down on abortions in Kentucky, Republican state Rep. Wesley Morgan has filed House Bill 143 to make it illegal for humans to have sex with cats and dogs. It would not prohibit sex with other animals, because, the Farm Bureau and NRA say, cattle and other animals have the right to choose.

Just stop, no. 1 | Thorn

The disclosure that President-elect tRump may have paid hookers to pee on a bed used by the Obamas has set off social justice alarms. Some say joking about this, uh… comedic gold is “kink shaming.” We say they do not have a pot to piss in.

Just stop, No. 2 | Thorn

We applaud Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear for refusing to defend a legal challenge of the new state law banning 20-week abortions. We reprove his decision to defend a challenge of the new ultrasound law. Another Democrat going halfway.

Just shoot me | Thorn

Mayor Greg Fischer has spoken out previously for city control over gun laws, a power now held by the state. We asked what he was doing specifically to help Democratic state Rep. Darryl Owens’ HB 101, which would allow this. His office said: “The mayor and his team support efforts to give local governments more control over public safety/gun issues. “ No, what specifically, we asked… No reply.

No normalizing bad behavior | Rose

LEO’s founder, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, won’t attend the inauguration because, he said, tRump’s behavior is “not normal. It is an embarrassment to our country and to the office of the presidency, and we must send the message that this behavior is not acceptable from the leader of our nation. Not attending the Inauguration is one way for me to do that.”