Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

Not funny, part numb | Thorn

The Republican-controlled legislature spent its first few days in session rolling out bills that would restrict abortion, tell you where to pee and give bigoted business owners a chance to deny you service. This, after Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin and lawmakers promised they would focus on the business of Kentucky, not social issues. They either lied, cannot contain their own caucus (read: incompetent) or got greedy. We bet on all three.

Not funny, Part doo | Thorn

The most scarily-prescient tweet of the first few days came from Associated Press reporter Adam Beam about Courier-Journal reporter Tom Loftus: “The legislative session is not even 72 hours old and @TomLoftus_CJ is already saying ‘oh the germanity’”

Not funny, part dumb | Thorn

Rep. Rick Nelson, a Democrat from Middlesboro, told The CJ that he filed the bathroom and “religious freedom” bills because “to make sure those bills are out there in case the other side decides not to do them.” Thank the gods of idiocy for responsible Democrats. But how many will vote for this nonsense.

Advertisement

Why is it so cold? | Rose

Because hell has frozen over — because we agree with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who says the GOP should replace Obamacare before killing it. Too bad no one in Congress listens to Senator Aqua Buddha.

Tolled you so | Thorn

Online news site Vox trumpeted: “Louisville’s ‘Spaghetti Junction’ is a testament to how cars degrade cities,” focusing on how bridge project divides the city, distances us from the river and razed a forest (reported first in The CJ). The Vox piece said Louisville will remain cut off from its waterfront. “But it is now easier and safer for drivers to get past Louisville. Congratulations, Louisville.” Indeed.

Help your selfie! | Rose

We want to meet the smarty who created bevinselfie.com, which allows you to create a selfie-situation with our “Where’s Waldo” governor. Like this one… with our cat, Bond, James Bond.