Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

Year of the babble | Thorn

Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin has declared 2017 the “Year of the Bible” in Kentucky, signing a proclamation written by state Rep. Tom Riner, D-Louisville, in support of a Bible reading marathon. So much for separation of church and state when the governor uses his bully pulpit to promote a single religion. What next? Non-Christians forced to wear stars?

Now we don our gay rainbow lights | Thorn

Rainbow lights recently lit up the Ark Park because, Answers in Genesis President Ken Ham said, Christians need to take back the rainbow from the LGBTQ movement to “teach our young people its true meaning.” Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the rainbow symbolizes love, acceptance, unity and inclusion, ”none of which Mr. Ham or his operation embrace or embody.” But, he added, that he likes the rainbow lights. “It makes the ark look incredibly gay.” Oh, snap!

Celebrating in bad taste | Thorn

We like the 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville, but to advertise its New Year’s Eve party, it picked a photograph of what appears to be a passed out woman on a floor littered with glitter. Social justice warrior Ellie Neary, an erstwhile contributor to LEO, brought this obvious transgression to the hotel’s attention, causing it to replace the photo and apologize, saying: “It was not our intent to represent rape culture …” Thus, the line between edgy and error.

Our bottom story tonight… | Thorn

We thought new leadership at The Courier-Journal would yield better decisions, so we were disappointed to see the lead front-page story Dec. 27 “What’s in a leader’s name?” about everyday people who share presidents’ names, etc. (But no mention of Hunter S. Thompson, 22, accused by police in December of bank robbery.) Meanwhile, on page three James Bruggers wrote an important piece about the new Spaghetti Junction’s landscaping, including concerns about the trees planted and their survival.

At last a list happy to be on | Rose

Travel + Leisure magazine ranked the Speed Art Museum one of the world’s most beautiful, on a list with San Francisco and other world-class cities.