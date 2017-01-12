mattbevin124
News

Snakes in the bluegrass: An illustrated guide to the worst politicians in Kentucky

By

Members of the Kentucky General Assembly recently passed a number of laws attacking constitutional rights and protections for women and workers and have paved a clear path for corporate greed and corruption to fully infiltrate our beloved Kentucky home. Let’s continue to use our votes and our voices to express dissent and call out these elected officials who are dragging our state backwards. Their actions will have dire consequences for many — let’s hold them accountable. — Carrie Neumayer

(502) 564-2611 @GovMattBevin governor@ky.gov
(502) 564-2611
@GovMattBevin
governor@ky.gov
(606) 598-2322 Robert.Stivers@lrc.ky.gov

(606) 598-2322
Robert.Stivers@lrc.ky.gov
(270) 343-5588 Jeff.Hoover@lrc.ky.gov
(270) 343-5588
Jeff.Hoover@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 687 Jim.Gooch@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 687
Jim.Gooch@lrc.ky.gov
Dan.Johnson@lrc.ky.gov
Dan.Johnson@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 625 Alice.Kerr@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 625
Alice.Kerr@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 612 Rick.Nelson@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 612
Rick.Nelson@lrc.ky.gov
(502) 564-8100 ext. 604 @Electalrobinson
(502) 564-8100 ext. 604
@Electalrobinson
(502) 564-8100 ext. 646 @Smithkysenate
(502) 564-8100 ext. 646
@Smithkysenate
@damon_thayer
@damon_thayer

Advertisement
Published under News

Comments