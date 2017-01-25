Original Sins  and Recent Blemishes – Poetry: 3rd Place

By Lennie Hay

The southwest corner

of the bathroom mirror

shows me a black flaw,

same shape as Cuba.

All manner of places

stare back,

a facial topography.

Advertisement

A Galapagos nose hair hangs,

clings to the Isle of Ferdinande.

The pores of St. Croix dot

hill and vale, circle a nose.

A burnished Macau mole here,

Taipei freckle there,

once familiar forehead

now knows narrow land masses,

Caladesi, Weedon and Longboat Keys.

Brown liver spots multiply.

Skinny tracks,

Years of ploughed furrows.

Pores emerge.

Damnable hag hairs

mark my routes.

I turn away,

switch off the light,

close the door