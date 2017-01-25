'Gentle Calligraphy Rooted in Mystery' by Jinn BugBlack & White Photography Honorable Mention Feature Literary LEO 2017: Photography Winners Jan 25 2017 By Staff ‘What Do You Know About Surviving’ (portrait of the artist Frogg Corpse) by Jinn Bug ‘Her Bravery, a Lesson’ by Antonio Pantoja ‘wings n tings’ by Christopher Vaughn ‘Thunder’ by Christopher Burton ‘The Red Truth’ By Antonio Pantoja ‘Old Art Woods’ by Ted Heitzman ‘Apathy Recalled to Life by the Passions’ by Jinn Bug ‘Untitled’ by E. Gail Chandler ‘Untitled’ by Gary J. Barragan Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
