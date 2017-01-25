'Gentle Calligraphy Rooted in Mystery' by Jinn Bug 'Gentle Calligraphy Rooted in Mystery' by Jinn BugBlack & White Photography Honorable Mention
Feature

Literary LEO 2017: Photography Winners

By

'What Do You Know About Surviving' (portrait of the artist Frogg Corpse) by Jinn Bug
‘What Do You Know About Surviving’ (portrait of the artist Frogg Corpse) by Jinn Bug
'Her Bravery, a Lesson' by Antonio Pantoja
‘Her Bravery, a Lesson’ by Antonio Pantoja
'wings n tings' by Christopher Vaughn
‘wings n tings’ by Christopher Vaughn
'Thunder' by Christopher Burton
‘Thunder’ by Christopher Burton
'The Red Truth' By Antonio Pantoja
‘The Red Truth’ By Antonio Pantoja
'Old Art Woods' by Ted Heitzman
‘Old Art Woods’ by Ted Heitzman
'Apathy Recalled to Life by the Passions' by Jinn Bug
‘Apathy Recalled to Life by the Passions’ by Jinn Bug
'Untitled' by E. Gail Chandler
‘Untitled’ by E. Gail Chandler
'Untitled' by Gary J. Barragan
‘Untitled’ by Gary J. Barragan

Advertisement

Comments