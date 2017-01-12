photo by Gage Skidmore photo by Gage Skidmore
leo-verse: uterus and unions

All hail the KY legislature!
they have their odd obsessions
against man and also nature
at least that’s the impression

they give when they sit down to deem
what’s best for women’s health
and also when resolved to ream
the workers’ right to wealth

You might be justified it seems
to come to the conclusion
If it appears their only themes
are uterus and unions

But have no fear, it’s painfully clear
this is just the start
best prepare for a whole new year
not for the faint of heart

