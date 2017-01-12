leo-verse: uterus and unions

All hail the KY legislature!
they have their odd obsessions
against man and also nature
at least that’s the impression
they give when they sit down to deem
what’s best for women’s health
and also when resolved to ream
the workers’ right to wealth
You might be justified it seems
to come to the conclusion
If it appears their only themes
are uterus and unions
But have no fear, it’s painfully clear
this is just the start
best prepare for a whole new year
not for the faint of heart
