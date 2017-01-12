leo-verse: uterus and unions

All hail the KY legislature!

they have their odd obsessions

against man and also nature

at least that’s the impression

they give when they sit down to deem

what’s best for women’s health

and also when resolved to ream

the workers’ right to wealth

You might be justified it seems

to come to the conclusion

If it appears their only themes

are uterus and unions

But have no fear, it’s painfully clear

this is just the start

best prepare for a whole new year

not for the faint of heart