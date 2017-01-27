LEO Presents: Tender Mercy live in studio

Here’s the latest installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time, it’s Tender Mercy (aka Mark Kramer), whose minimalistic style and trance-inducing vocals are front in center, showing his ability to produce something powerful without a lot of layers.

The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.