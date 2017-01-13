Music

LEO Presents: Joann + The Dakota live in studio

The second installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time it’s Joann + The Dakota, a high-energy folk rock band that blends straight-forward lyrics with melodic hooks that won’t leave your brain.

The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.

