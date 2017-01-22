Screen Shot 2017-01-20 at 5.03.05 PM
LEO Presents: Frederick The Younger live in studio

Here’s the latest installment of our new video series, where we ask local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). This time, it’s Frederick The Younger, a pop-rock project that packs winding arrangements with compelling and versatile songwriting. There’s also a guest appearance by 1200. Frederick The Younger is set to release their debut full-length, Human Child, at a show at Headliners on Friday, Feb. 3. 
The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.

