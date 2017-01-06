LEO Presents #1: 1200 live in studio

Welcome to the first LEO Presents, where we ask local musicians to come into our studio and perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). First up is 1200, the multidimensional brainchild of hip-hop artist/composer Jecorey Arthur, who performs songs off of a forthcoming debut double album Séance/Spirit.

The first season of this series will run eight weeks, with a new video released every Friday in January and February.