Forecastle adds Kentucky’s Sturgill Simpson and Louisville’s Jaye Jayle, among others

Early today, Forecastle announced the second wave of its 2017 lineup, featuring Sturgill Simpson, Spoon, Capital Cities, Phantogram, Tycho, Real Estate, K.Flay, What So Not, Whitney, Classixx, Joseph, Chicano Batman, Jaye Jayle, Jeffrey James, Oyster Kids and *repeat repeat.

Sturgill Simpson has skyrocketed to prominence through his first three solo albums, from the old-school, smokey barroom country of his debut, High Top Mountain, to the genre-bending Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, to the Grammy Nominated A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

Louisville’s Jaye Jayle, which plays an ominous, psychedelic style of folk rock that could score a Cormac McCarthy novel, was also added, which is much deserved.

We also created a sampler of all of the additions. Listen to one song by each of the 16 bands that were added today in the Spotify playlist below.