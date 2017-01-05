5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (1/20)

FRIDAY

Local Music Showcase: The Library After Dark

Louisville Free Public Library, downtown branch

Free | 6 p.m.

“Six bands, two stages, three fantastic hours of live, local music!” This local music showcase at the main library downtown will include performances by Jonathan Glen Wood, RMLLW2LLZ, Justin Paul Lewis, Billy Nelson, Brooks Ritter & Band and DaMudcats. But most important, there are also food trucks.



Inauguration Day Events: Friday

Kaiju, Cure Lounge, Jefferson Square Park, Trinity Life Center

Prices and times vary

Kaiju (1004 E. Oak St.) hosts an Inauguration-Day Support Group Show with live music by Wet and MINeCONTROL. And “We’ll be watching the fireworks on TV, not sure why, but we will be.” Doors open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 10 p.m.

Cure Lounge (1481 S. Shelby St.) hosts a Donald Trump Bash with the bashing of a Trump piñata, political art, speakers from an anti-fascist group and live music by The Archaeas, RON, Tycoon$ of Teen, Bathroom Laws, Jereactors and Mouth to Mouth. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Trinity Life Center (3811 Hale Ave.) hosts a No Hate Anti-Inauguration Party with the theme of “Music+Art+Justice.” Doors open at 8 p.m. with an $8 cover.

Jefferson Square Park (S. Sixth and W. Jefferson streets) hosts The People’s Inauguration Louisville with speakers and entertainment followed by an indoor rally at St. Peters Church (1407 W. Jefferson St.). Rally begins at 11 a.m.

SATURDAY

Inauguration Rallies: Saturday

Metro Hall, Tim Faulkner Gallery

Prices and times vary

In front of Metro Hall (at Sixth and Jefferson streets), The Rally to Move Forward will include speakers from across Louisville, with music by Harry Pickens, Voices Choir and Ben Sollee. The rally is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tim Faulkner Gallery (1512 Portland Ave.) hosts a Million Women Solidarity Rally during the Mighty Kindness Fair, with speakers, music, puppets and actions to empower women. Rally starts at 1 p.m.

Kind Fair – Uniting A Mighty Kindness Coalition

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Free | 11 a.m.

Don’t get depressed — get determined, and find a way to give back at the Kind Fair. The Mighty Kind Coalition is made up of over 40 activist and nonprofit groups, many of which are attending the Fair. There are free classes, workshops and chances for you to talk with local organizations about how to get involved. And to keep things lively, outlaw poet Ron Whitehead will perform, as will a number of local musicians.

90th Anniversary Community Celebration

Speed Museum

Free | 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Speed Art Museum is turning 90, and you can join in the celebration that includes “art making, gallery talks, and of course, cake.” Live music will be provided by Teddy Abrams, the Kentucky Opera, the University of Louisville Steel Drum Band, DJ Grey and James Lindsey & the Grand Nationals. And there will be performances by the Louisville Ballet, Louisville Dance Alliance and Squallis Puppeteers.