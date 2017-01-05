5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (1/27)

FRIDAY

We Are the Weirdos, Mister!

Cure Lounge

$10-$17 | 9 p.m.

“We Are the Weirdos, Mister!” is a macabre night of entertainment with members of Louisville’s strangest groups: Octo Claw’s Bizarre Bizaar, Vaudeville Louisville, Suspend Performing Arts, Suicide Squad and Va Va Vixens. It’s a chance to let your freak flag fly, and enjoy acts of burlesque, aerials, drag and sideshow!

Alone & Together: Evan Patterson, Aaron West and Charles Rivera

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Alone & Together is a new concert series featuring prominent Louisville musicians performing solo sets, followed by a collaborative, improvised performance at the end of the night. This inaugural edition of Alone & Together will feature Evan Patterson of Jaye Jayle and Young Widows, Aaron West of Quiet Hollers and Charles Rivera of Stook and Pleasure Boys.

SATURDAY

We Welcome Refugees

Church of the Advent (901 Baxter Ave.)

Free | 1 p.m.

Join the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky for prayers and statements of support for our refugee neighbors in Louisville. At this gathering, the diocese (in the words of the presiding bishop) will “ask President Trump to continue the powerful work of our refugee resettlement program without interruption.” Because everyone deserves a chance at a better life, no matter what scared little men with small hands say.

Louisville Independent Talent presents Bryan Bandit, BRXTN and more!

The Green Building (732 E. Market St.)

$5 | 8 p.m.

This Saturday, Louisville Independent Talent presents a night packed with the best in local hip-hop. Curated by local hip-hop supporter Marissa Mitchell, this show features acts by BRXTN, Rosario and Lougz Gee, David Haze, MB Cobi and Bryan Bandit of The Choom$, followed by a special set by DJ Mase Gawd.

LCAW: Darkness On The Edge of Town

Kaiju

Free | 10 p.m.

This event is best described by Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling’s own Jon Becraft, aka Buck Dungle: “We wanted to present all the tropes of wrestling to a theater crowd … since none of us had any experience in wrestling, we went with arm wrestling.” It’s all the fun of going to a campy wrestling match, except instead of being surrounded by juggalos, you’re surrounded by drunken theater geeks.