5 Louisville Artists Under 30

Welcome to the first Arts and Entertainment issue of the year. The larger A&E issue, with season schedules and multiple stories on local art happenings, comes out in August. But because LEO Weekly is so devoted to covering art, we decided to add another issue. This time, we introduce you to five local performing and visual artists 30 or younger. It is a broad net, from tattoo artists to spoken-word performers. What makes them worthy of mention here is that they are talented, even this early in their careers, and we should pay attention. Read all five stories by clicking on the hyperlinks below:

B. Shatter, poet

Monica Stewart, mixed-media artist

Anya Androvna, drag queen

Vay Davis, singer-songwriter

Amber Bananafish, tattoo artist