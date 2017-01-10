MONDAY

How High the Water Was — The Flood of ’37 exhibition reception

UofL Photographic Archive

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Don’t miss this exhibition for the 80th anniversary of the Ohio River Flood of 1937, with photographs, documents, letters, journals and other ephemera pulled from the University of Louisville archives and collections. For those interested in a bit of local history, check out this gallery on the lower level of UofL’s Ekstrom Library.

TUESDAY

Keep Louisville Live: Good People + Rarebit

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

This Tuesday, trot on down to Highlands Tap Room for a night of live music with Good People, a band that likes to play “a mixture of blues and hard rock.” Also playing is Rarebit, whose genre is listed as “scud missile.” But maybe the Facebook event page describes these bands best with: “Did you like the 90s? I know I did and I’m pretty sure these dudes did too.”

<a href="http://good-people.bandcamp.com/album/life-is-very-long">Life is Very Long by Good People</a>

WEDNESDAY

Scientific Proofs

Mellow Mushroom (St. Matthews)

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Scientific Proofs, a monthly “gathering for grownups who like to geek out on science,” is back. This month’s topic of discussion is “are you ready for the rise of the robots?” Gather your nerdy friends for a night of pizza and a general discussion (with an expert in the field) on “General Artificial Intelligence (i.e.: how many ways a technical breakthrough could lead to dangerous AI).”

THURSDAY

The Vibe Open Mic with Amore’ King

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.

The Vibe Open Mic is a chance for any and all spoken-word poets, vocalists, comedians and bands/instrumentalists to perform on stage. And this week’s host/featured artist is Louisville hip-hop artist Amore’ King.

Tin Man Trivia Tapover

Hilltop Tavern

Free | 7-10 p.m.

This month’s free-to-play trivia night at Hilltop Tavern is sponsored by Tin Man Beers. That means, in addition to the usual swag, prizes and delicious grub, there will be a selection of Tin Man Beers on tap. The beers will include Ingot India Pale Lager, Rivet Irish Red, Damascene Apricot Sour, Czar Russian Imp Stout, Cans of Rhubarb Sour and Cafe Leche.

PKEW PKEW PKEW, Fast Friends, State Year, For The Birds

Mag Bar

Free | 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Mag Bar is hosting a night of live music with local punk bands Fast Friends, State Year and For The Birds, with headliner PKEW PKEW PKEW, a Toronto-based band that “writes incredibly catchy punk anthems about the joys of drinking, life — not love, growing up and giving up … and skateboarding.”

<a href="http://pkewx3.bandcamp.com/album/pkew-pkew-pkew">PKEW PKEW PKEW by PKEW PKEW PKEW</a>

FRIDAY

Appalatin, The Dammit, Alex Wright, MIsty Mountain String Band, The Carmonas

The New Vintage

Free | 7 p.m.

As you probably already know, The New Vintage is closing at the end of January. So take this opportunity to see one last show at the venue, with a lineup that includes a number of bluegrass/Americana style musicians.

<a href="http://themistymountainstringband.bandcamp.com/album/brownsboro">Brownsboro by The Misty Mountain String Band</a>

For The Love of R&B

Planet Experience

Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

For The Love of R&B is a night of “smooth sounds by some of Louisville’s most elite R&B singers.” This edition of For The Love of R&B is hosted by Nay & Shrugs, with acts by Delmar James, Sean Patrick, Jamal Brown and Shawntez.

Alone & Together: Evan Patterson, Aaron West and Charles Rivera

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Alone & Together is a new concert series featuring prominent Louisville musicians performing solo sets, followed by a collaborated, improvised performance at the end of the night. This inaugural edition of Alone & Together will feature Evan Patterson of Jaye Jayle and Young Widows, Aaron West of Quiet Hollers, and Charles Rivera of Stook and Pleasure Boys.

This is My Body Art Event

BLōFISH Clothing Co.

Free | 6:30-9 p.m.

BLōFISH, the first gender-neutral clothing store in Louisville, is hosting its first art show of 2017. “Derby City Consents: This is Our Body” uses photos to “reveal the face of over 20 different survivors of sexual assault,” which communicates the “struggle of living as a survivor, but also the amount of will power and strength it takes to overcome these terrorizing events.”