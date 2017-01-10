MONDAY

Bourbon, Beer and Board Games

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

Since you can’t play board games by yourself, and playing with friends while drinking beer and bourbon is so much better, you should head over to Kaiju for this weekly event. The games are provided by Book & Music Exchange (Highlands), and every experience level is welcome.

Yoga + Beer

Goodwood Brewing

$5 donation | 5:30 p.m.

Combine your two favorite after-work activities, yoga and drinking beer, at Goodwood this Monday. Just bring a mat and your yogi friends for an all-levels session with yoga instructor Abbey Brooks. Bring a $5 donation for the instructor (and don’t forget your beer money!).

The Ike and Tina Revue ‘71 and Rolling Stones ‘72

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9:30 p.m.

Mondo Video Night (the weekly “high brow, low brow, cult, doc and music” video series) is creating one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll bills ever, with two full-length concert screenings to cap off your MLK holiday. Starting off with The Ike & Tina Revue followed by “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones.”



WEDNESDAY

Anime Movie Night

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

What better place to enjoy anime than at Kaiju (a Japanese/giant-monster themed bar). For diehard anime fans, there is a meet and greet at 7 p.m., followed by a screening of “Children Who Chase Lost Voices” at 8 p.m., “Redline” at 10 p.m. and free popcorn as long as supplies last.



WFPK Winter Wednesday

Clifton Center

Free | 6 p.m.

Just like Waterfront Wednesdays, Winter Wednesdays are a chance to enjoy live music by national acts, for free! This month’s concert includes singer/songwriters Nicole Atkins and Ryley Walker. And don’t forget to bring a few canned goods to donate to Dare to Care.



Beer with a Scientist

Against The Grain

Free | 8 p.m.

In this edition of Beer with a Scientist, join Dr. Ashley Cowart, associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Medical University of South Carolina. Cowart will talk about dietary fats, obesity and disease. It’s a chance to expand your scientific knowledge while drinking beer at a bar, instead of reading it in a text book while driving alone at home.

THURSDAY

David Dondero, Douglas Douglas, Leopold Zimmerman

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Join Kaiju for a night of live music with acts by singer/songwriters David Dondero (a folk/punk/blues artist) Douglas Douglas and Leopold Zimmerman (a psych-folk/freak folk/neo-psychedelia artist).

<a href="http://daviddondero1.bandcamp.com/album/inside-the-cats-eye">Inside the Cat’s Eye by David Dondero</a>

FRIDAY

Local Music Showcase: The Library After Dark

Main Library

Free | 6 p.m.

“Six bands, two stages, three fantastic hours of live, local music!” That’s all you need to know about this local music showcase at the main library downtown. But in case that wasn’t enough, the event also will have food trucks, music-making stations for kids and families.



Inauguration Day Support Group Show

Kaiju

Free | 10 p.m.

The Facebook page for this event says it all, “Look, we’re all scared.” So go to Kaiju on inauguration day where you can find supportive friends, live music by Wet and MINeCONTROL and “fireworks on the TV, not sure why, but [there] will be.”

Floetic Friday Youth Poetry Slam

KMAC

$5 | 7 p.m.

Don’t spend inauguration day wallowing in sorrow, go to the Young Poets of Louisville’s Floetic Friday Youth Poetry Slam. There, you’ll see the future of poetry in Louisville, which will surely leave you feeling a bit more hopeful about our current predicament (just remember it won’t last forever!).