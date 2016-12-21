BALL DROPPINGS: A smattering of New Year’s Eve events

Louisville has got a party for you, regardless of whether your budget is limitless or limited to free, or whether your wardrobe preference is costume, casual or black tie . And, truly, whatever your musical taste, there’s music to suit the tastes of all revelers. If balloon drops, confetti cannons and champagne toasts aren’t enough, there’s a whole spectrum of entertainment to choose from.

Compiled by Ethan Smith | esmith@leoweekly.com

BARS & CLUBS

Baxter’s 942

942 Baxter Ave. | 409-9422 | baxters942.com

Enjoy live music by local bands Cover Me Badd and DJ Stubbs.

Free | 12 p.m.-4 a.m.

Diamond Pub (Highlands)

630 Barret Ave. | 690-7040 | diamondpubandbilliards.com

This Neon Night NYE party will have a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight with drink specials, free pong and pool tables and a light show all night. Live music provided by SPKR, Judah Johnson Band and DJs Dustin Que, Gitsum, Trvpadiktz, STUDR, Vice Versa, Good Bahb and SWOOLY.

$10-$30 | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Diamond Pub (St. Matthews)

3814 Frankfort Ave. | 895-7512 |

diamondpubandbilliards.com

This NYE bash includes a food buffet, $3 Jack Fire and Jack Honey, $4 champagne, free pool and live music by Monster Dome Deck, Shane Dawson Band, Wicked Sensation.

$10 | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Drake’s (Paddock Shops)

3921 Summit Plaza Dr. | 384-3921 | drakescomeplay.com

Both Drake’s locations will have a live DJ starting at 10 p.m. with a Grey Goose ice luge and a champagne toast at midnight.

Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Drake’s (St. Matthews)

3939 Shelbyville Road #101 | 614-7327 | drakescomeplay.com

Both Drake’s locations will have a live DJ starting at 10 p.m. with a Grey Goose ice luge and a champagne toast at midnight.

Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flanagan’s Ale House

934 Baxter Ave. | 585-3700 | flanagansalehouse.com

Join in on an Irish Salute as the Ancient Order of Hibernians sponsor this Irish NYE celebration. There will be Irish food, music and drinks starting two hours before the clocks in Dublin, Ireland ring in 2017.

$3 | 7 p.m.

Four Pegs

1053 Goss Ave. | 634-1447 | fourpegsbeerlounge.com

Celebrate the coming new year by singing your heart out at this NYE karaoke party with a champagne toast at midnight.

Free | 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe

424 S. Fourth St. | 568-2202 | hardrock.com

Sing your favorite songs with Full Contact Karaoke, a live band that will make you feel like a rock star.

Free | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

331 E. Market St. | 442-0523 | haymarketwhiskeybar.com

Ring in the new year with musical acts DJ Sam Sneed, DJA (Derek Allen Mad Decent), Discount Guns, Domdi and Bonez.

$10 | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

The Hub

2235 Frankfort Ave. | 777-1505 | hublouisville.com

Watch the ball drop on all 13 of The Hub’s TVs, or celebrate in style on the dance floor. Call to reserve VIP booth and bottle service.

Free | 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Kaiju

1004 E. Oak St. | 409-6979 | kaijubar.com

At this Japanese style party you will find musical acts by State Champion, Doctor Girlfriend, ATOMO and a special collaborative performance by Black Birds of Paradise and Pleasure Boys. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight, and food trucks with Japanese food specials courtesy of El Lobo Bailando.

$10 | 9 p.m.

Lola (above Butchertown Grocery)

1076 E. Washington St. | 742-8315 | butchertowngrocery.com

Ring in NYE at Butchertown Groceries upstairs bar, Lola, where there will be live DJs, and a champagne toast at midnight.

$25 | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Louis’s “The Ton”

1601 Story Ave. | 409-4977 | louistheton.com

Celebrate both NYE and second anniversary of Louis’s “The Ton”, with a special champagne cocktail menu, and live music by Otis Junior, Dead Room Cult and Ryan Marsh with special guest Bonez.

Free | 9 p.m.

Mag Bar

1398 S. Second St. | 637-9052 | Search Facebook

Get rowdy with some of the best punk and metal bands around town a this NYE bash with Stagecoach Inferno, Boner City, Dick Titty Blood Punch, Mouth to Mouth and Blind Scryer.

Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Molly Malone (Highlands)

933 Baxter Ave. | 473-1222 | mollymalonesirishpub.com

Ring in the new year or watch a bowl game at this bar with live music and drink specials all night.

Free | 8 p.m.

Molly Malone (St. Matthews)

3900 Shelbyville Road | 882-2222 | mollymalonesirishpub.com

This dress to impress NYE will have party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, live music by DJ Mike Lee and a Redbull mezzanine party in the upstairs bar.

Free | 8 p.m.

Monnik Beer Company

1036 E Burnett Ave. | 742-6564 | monnikbeer.com

Celebrate both NYE and the release of Monnik’s newest bottle, New Year Old Ale at this party with a dance party at 10 p.m. with DJ Slick.

Free | 5 p.m.

Nowhere Bar

1133 Bardstown Road | 552-6942 | nowherelouisville.com

Local superstar DJ Syimone will be spinning at this NYE dance party that will also have party favors, a balloon drop, confetti cannons and a champagne toast at midnight.

Prices vary | 3 p.m.-4 a.m.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub (Highlands)

956 Baxter Ave. | 589-7373 | osheaslouisville.net

Enjoy party favors and a balloon drop with music by Two Pump Chump and DJ Hashtag at this NYE party.

$10 | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

The Planet Experience

1565 Bardstown Road | 654-7866 | Search Facebook

The Blue Umbrellas, a local rock band, will be reuniting for a special show at this NYE party.

PLAY

1101 E. Washington St. | 882-3615 | playdancebar.com

Enjoy the best drag shows in Louisville this NYE with Play Mate Shows all night and special guest Kim Chi, a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Prices vary | 10 p.m.

RecBar

10301 Taylorsville Road | 509-3033 | recbarlouisville.com

Enjoy a special NYE brunch bowl and drink specials at this restaurant and arcade

Prices vary | 11 a.m.-3 a.m.

Stevie Ray Blues Bar

230 E. Main St. | 582-9945 | stevieraysbluesbar.com

Join Soul Circus, “Louisville’s premier groove band,” for a night of funky music that covers everything from Parliament Funkadelic to The Rolling Stones.

$15 | 10 p.m.

Third Street Dive

442 S. Third St. | 749-3483 | Search Facebook

Local band the Homegrown Head Band will be playing in the new year at this party.

$10 | 10 p.m.

RESTAURANTS

8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St. | 631-4180 | 8uplouisville.com

In addition to the special NYE menu from Chef Jacob Coronado, and the live music by DJ Alex Bell and Sam Sneed, you also get one drink ticket and a complimentary Chandon toast for the midnight balloon drop.

$20 | 8 p.m.

Asiatique

1767 Bardstown Road | 451-2749 | asiatiquerestaurant.com

Enjoy a customizable four course meal at this special NYE dinner.

$60 | 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Brasserie Provence

150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy. | 883-3153 | brasserieprovence.com

Enjoy a special French themed three-course or four-course meal at this NYE dinner.

$49-$79 | 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bristol Bar and Grille (Downtown)

614 W. Main St. | 582-1995 | bristolbarandgrille.com

This “Pappy New Year” party will include a four-course meal with New Orlean’s style cuisine and a flight of Pappy Van Winkle.

$95-$313 | 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Bristol Bar and Grille (Jeffersonville)

700 W. Riverside Dr. | 812-218-1995 | bristolbarandgrille.com

Enjoy a worldly four-course feast paired with a flight of Pappy Van Winkle.

$95-$313 | 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Butchertown Grocery

1076 E. Washington St. | 742-8315 | butchertowngrocery.com

Enjoy a special NYE four course meal at Butchertown Grocery by chef Bobby Benjamin.

$40-$85 | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Decca

812 E. Market St. | 749-8128 | deccarestaurant.com

Chef Annie Pettry will be serving up a three-course prix fixe menu at this NYE dinner with an optional wine pairing.

$85 | 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse

127 W. Main St. | 587-1626 | doccrows.com

There will be special holiday cocktails paired with signature smokehouse dishes at this NYE Party.

The English Grill (in The Brown Hotel)

335 W. Broadway | 583-1234 | brownhotel.com

Chef de cuisine Andrew Welenken will be offering a three-course or five-course meal this NYE, where you can stay overnight in luxury at The Brown Hotel.

$75-$3,000 | 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Equus & Jack’s Lounge

122 Sears Ave. | 897-9721 | equusrestaurant.com

Chef Dean Corbett will be offering a number of decadent dishes at this special NYE dining experience.

$55-$65 | 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Levee at the River House

3015 River Road | 897-5000 | riverhouselouisville.com

The local band, Radiotronic, will be playing 70s and 80s songs at this NYE party with drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight.

$125 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Loui Loui’s Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

10212 Taylorsville Road | 266-7599 | louilouis.com

The local rock band, Bag of Hammers, will be playing this NYE party.

Free | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Road | 365-1921 | louvino.com

Make reservations for this four-course meal with a premium wine pairing.

$70-$100 | 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Lydia House

1101 Lydia St. | 718-6002 | lydiahouse.us

After hours of partying, chow down on some midnight brunch at Lydia House.

Prices vary | Midnight-2 p.m.

The Manhattan Project

2101B Frankfort Ave. | 749-8925 | Search Facebook

Enjoy a special four course meal and bourbon pairing at this NYE dinner, with a champagne toast at midnight and free transportation to the NYE party at Baxter’s 942.

$15-$65 | 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen

122 W. Main St. | 290-8888 | merleswhiskeykitchen.com

Live music by Kaleb Cecil will start at 9 p.m., with $3 select whiskey pours all night and a special whiskey toast at midnight.

Free | 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Proof on Main

702 W Main St. | 217-6360 | proofonmain.com

Enjoy this four-course table d’hote menu with chef Mike Wajda’s special holiday dishes.

$65-$78 | 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

The Silver Dollar

1761 Frankfort Ave. | 259-9540 | whiskeybythedrink.com

Kick 2016 out the door at this NYE party, where they will be spinning the music of David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Prince and Sharon Jones with a complementary bourbon toast at midnight. All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

$45-$75 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

HOTELS

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St. | 217-6300 | 21cmuseumhotels.com

This hotel party features music by DJ Matt Coxx, plenty of dancing and bubbly, and each ticket gets you two cocktails.

$59 | 9 p.m.

Galt House

140 N. Fourth St. | 589-5200 | galthouse.com

There will be two NYE parties at this hotel. The 80’s themed “Neon New Year’s Eve” party will feature live music by Bueller and DJ Havok. And the “Blackout Affair” will be a dress to impress event with live music by Encore and DJ Empty Beats.

$125-$500 | 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Hotel

311 S. Fourth St. | 581-1234 | louisville.regency.hyatt.com

This black and white affair is an exclusive party for people ages 30 years and older with live music Carri McMullan & The Unexpectants.

$40-$70 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

AND SO ON…

The Bard’s Town

1801 Bardstown Road | 749-5275 | thebardstown.com

This is NYE done as only The Bard’s Town can do it, a special comedic roast of 2016 so you can laugh away all those terrible memories.

$55-$900 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Belle Of Louisville

401 W. River Road | 574-2992 | belleoflouisville.org

Spend this NYE on the Spirit of Jefferson as it floats down the Ohio River on this dinner cruise.

Prices vary | 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

120 S. 10th St. | 866-496-0535 | thedinnerdetective.com

Solve a hilarious murder case while feasting on a four-course meal at this special NYE show.

$55 | 7 p.m.

Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street between Muhammad Ali Blvd & Liberty Street | 584-7170 | 4thstlive.com

Watch the ball drop at this NYE party that also features confetti cannons, a balloon drop, party favors and live music by 100% Poly. (Save $5 with promo code “Leo”.)

$65 | 8 p.m.

German American Club Inc.

1840 Lincoln Ave. | 451-3100 | german-americanclub.com

Reserve your seat for this NYE party that includes a cash bar, live music by The Rheingold Band, and a light brunch at midnight (everyone is encouraged to bring food trays to the party).

$20-$25 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Gillespie

421 W. Market St. | 584-8080 | thegillespie.com

This “dress to impress” party features plenty of dancing, cocktails and musical performances by Cherry On Top and DJ Mikus.

$65-$1,000 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Headliners Music Hall

1386 Lexington Road | 584-8088 | headlinerslouisville.com

At 91.9 WFPK’s Tiki Surf Party, expect to find a limbo contest, Go Go dancers and classic movies on the big screen, a balloon drop and musical acts by DJ Matt Anthony, DJ Woodrow, Jaxon Lee Swain, Inertia and special guest vocalists Cheyenne Mize and Christy O’Connell.

$20-$25 | 8 p.m.

Horseshoe Casino

11999 Casino Center Dr. (Elizabeth, Indiana) | 866-676-7463 | caesars.com

Start the new year off with a jackpot at Horseshoe Casino, with live music provided by The Louisville Crashers.

Prices vary | 10 p.m.

Louisville Palace

625 S. Fourth St. | 583-4555 | louisvillepalace.com

Presented by LEO Weekly, a night of live music with country-rock bands Blackberry Smoke and Whiskey Myers.

$35-$60 | 9 p.m.

Lou Year’s Eve

Downtown | louyearseve.com

West Main Street will be closed off from Third Street to 10th Street for this NYE celebration that will feature live music, art, circus acts, ballet and theater.

$8-$175 | 2 p.m.-midnight

Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center

1860 Mellwood Ave. | 895-3650 | mellwoodartcenter.com

This classic NYE party will feature plenty of alcohol (including champagne) and live music by Tony & The Tan Lines and DJ K-Dogg.

$75-$80 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Passalino’s

207 W. Market St. | 584-8080 | thegillespie.com

Dance away the old year for a bright and shiny new year at this party with live music provided by DJ Ace.

$55-$900 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Trixies Gold Room

6112 Preston Hwy. | 969-6199 | Search Facebook

Spend your NYE at Trixies where there will be a balloon drop, party favors, ice block shots, a champagne toast at midnight and live musical acts by FLAW, Year Of The Gun, Verses, Boombox Poets, Despite The Fallen, Chadillac Dundee and Guerrilla Red.

$20-$75 | 7 p.m.