FRIDAY

Tajy & Friends: “Westside Story” A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Free | 10 p.m.

Get the New Year’s Eve partying started early with this party, which is all about positivity in 2017, and good music by the talented performers Khüdósoul, Kake, Mmuso, Dirty Flannel Dave and Tajy (who will play tracks from his upcoming project “Westside Story”).

SATURDAY

Lou Year’s Eve

West Main Street

$8-$175 | 2 p.m.-Midnight

There are a lot of New Year’s Eve parties happening this weekend in Louisville. But for those of you looking for more than champagne and a televised ball-drop, head downtown for Lou Year’s Eve. It’s a party so big they had to shut down West Main Street (from Third Street to 10th Street), to accommodate all the local food and drink, live music, local art, circus acts, ballet and theater.

SUNDAY

New Year’s Day Drag Brunch

Noosh Nosh

Free | 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Recover from your intense night of New Year’s Eve partying with a brunch at Noosh Nosh, where you don’t even have to get out of your PJs! Chef Anoosh Shariat will serve his signature breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes (like breakfast pizza!), in addition to the all important build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.

Detour Drag Brunch: Pajama Party

Somewhere Restaurant

Free | 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Detour Drag Brunch is hosting its first-ever pajama brunch. So you can enjoy a delicious brunch at Somewhere Restaurant and see fantastic drag. Proceeds benefit the local Funds for the Arts, a regional nonprofit committed to building a vibrant community through the power of the arts.

P-Jam Open Improv Jam

Kaiju

Free | 9 p.m.

If you still have any energy left in you after New Year’s Eve, then join local improv group Lung Farm for a night of open improv. Just jump on stage, and let your freak flag fly! Go to improvise and play, or go to watch. Either way, just go and have fun.