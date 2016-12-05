FRIDAY

Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Headliners

$10-$15 | 8 p.m.

“Celebrate the life and music of the one and only Leonard Cohen” at this tribute show that includes acts by Joan Shelley, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Jeremy Irvin, Sarah Teeple, IamIs, Alex Udis, Cat Casual, Nathan Salsburg and Will Oldham. All proceeds go to Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.



Winter Market

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Free | 6 p.m.

Looking for that perfect, unique gift? Head over to the Winter Market, where you will find curated oddities and wonderfully-weird art from local artists, including MissHappyPink, Yoko Molotov and the Idlewild Butterfly Farm. Once you’ve got your gift, stick around for drinks and music by DJs Thulsa Goon and Talamasca.

Double Eve 10 Years!

Cure Lounge

Free | 8 p.m.

What began as a few friends in a basement, has become an annual tradition now celebrating its 10th year. At this Double Eve you will find live performances and art by Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling, Brenda, Years at Sea, The Play Babies with Escar Gogh and Spring Break with Decade Video DJ!

Advertisement

The Night Before The Night Before Party

Kaiju

Free | 10 p.m.

Kick off your holiday celebrations with a night of treats, Christmas movies and live music by DJ Narwhal (from “Nightvisions” on 91.9 WFPK) and McKinley Moore (from “Rad Tantrum” on 97.1 WXOX). And for those of you who want to keep the party going all weekend, Kaiju will also be open on Christmas night at 10 p.m., and the day after it will host a board game night complete with cookies and bourbon!

SATURDAY

4th Annual Christmas Eve Pajama Party

Chill Bar

Free | 7 p.m.

Grab your favorite pair of PJs, and come party with friends at Chill Bar, as everyone waits for Santa to “Cum by Midnight,” bringing his “HOT Go Go Boys.” But before that, sing your heart out with Kewl Karaoke at 7 p.m., and dance the night away with VJ AJ McKay at 10 p.m.