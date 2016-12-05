Our 5 favorite local songs from December

Anwar Sadat — “Todestriebe”
Your long wait for the new Anwar Sadat is nearing an end. The first single off of their impending Ersatz Living, Todestriebe is an industrial punk masterpiece. This is furious and frenzied, an evolution from their previous work, which was comparatively pop friendly, albeit still equally intense. Growing up in a suburban area, I was the subject to plenty of attempted bullying, replete with gangs of idiots showing up on my doorstep to put an end to my smart ass mouth. And this was the soundtrack to stopping that kind of idiocy, the theme music to standing up to the ugliness and rottenness around you, if only as an accompaniment to your rage. Let’s face it: There is plenty to ignite your frustration and anxiety lately, and whether intentional or not, Anwar Sadat have tapped into the zeitgeist. In fact, the proceeds to this single go entirely to help support the efforts at Standing Rock, another example of standing tall against intolerance.
Kaleidico — “Am I King?”
How do you describe the indescribable? This is the problem I find myself faced with every time I write about Kaleidico, a band that defies any and all ready comparisons. I mean this as the highest praise when the closest act that I can draw any parallel with is Radiohead, given that both bands are a pastiche of styles synthesized into a cohesive whole. Likewise, the two have a granular attention to detail — there is no doubt that every single sound that you hear, from the drums to the synth to the voice was and is at every turn scrutinized and carefully measured against the weight of the whole. Their newest, “Am I King?,” is no different, a slow build that pays off with beautiful synth work and heavily-effected vocals. I have had this chorus in my head on repeat for weeks now, slowly gaining momentum like any good earworm, sneaking into my thoughts when I least expect it. This is a wonderful precursor of what’s to come, and one that comes highly endorsed.
Nmesh — “Fall Any Vegetable”
Jordan Jetson – “Uneasy”
With “Uneasy,” Jordan Jetson shows a mastery of his style. His flow bounces with the beat in a way that gets you hooked, of the sort that gets in your head and doesn’t let go. The production blends solid trap work with a weird, almost disorienting haze of synth, like a tape left out in the sun. Producer Eons D and Jetson have a history together and it shows on “Uneasy” in yet another successful collaboration that lets both shine. Jetson has no problems with confrontational lyrics that maintain a pensive quality carried here entirely alone, with no feature work. That’s not uncommon per se, so much as that it’s a feat to carry the entire weight of the narrative while maintaining a high energy.
